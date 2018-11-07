Family pays tribute to Warwick 19-year-old who died following collision between Warmington and Kineton

The family of a 19-year-old woman who died following a collision on the B4086 Banbury Road has paid tribute to her.

Alison Ingham from Warwick died in hospital on October 30 after her red Toyota Yaris left the road on a bend between Warmington and Kineton on October 24.

In a statement, her family said: “Alison was such a wonderful, loving, kind and happy girl. She lived her short life to the full and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“She touched so many lives in her 19 years and her sister, mother and father are so proud of what she achieved in her short life.

“Ali, we all miss you so much, you will always be in our hearts and you will never be forgotten.”

The family has asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.