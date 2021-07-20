Exclusive access to Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games tickets for people living in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworh and Rugby - among others in the West Midlands

Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club at Victoria Park will host the bowls and parabowls events for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

People who live in the West Midlands region can apply for tickets for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in an exclusive ballot this month.

The deadline to apply in the ballot, which is done by registering an account at birmingham2022.com, is Friday July 30

There are more than one million tickets available for the Games, with prices starting from £8 for under 16s and from £15 for adults.

A poster for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ballot exclusive to West Midlands residents until July 30.

There will also be £22 tickets available for every session throughout the Games, including all medal sessions and the opening and closing ceremonies.

Overall the games will hold 286 sessions across 19 sports including athletics, swimming, gymnastics, netball, women’s cricket T20, basketball 3x3, wheelchair basketball 3x3, and mixed synchronised diving.

Leamington will be hosting the event's bowls and parabowls competitions while Warwick will host the start and finish of the cycling road race events.

Matt Kidson, director of sport for Birmingham 2022, said: “Birmingham 2022 is a once in a lifetime opportunity for residents of the West Midlands, with the Games being held, essentially, in their backyard.

"We want to make sure that everyone who lives locally has a chance to experience the Games, through volunteering, spectating, or soaking up the festival atmosphere – that’s why we are launching a priority access ticket sale today for people with a West Midlands postcode.

"This is your chance to experience the biggest sporting event to be held in the UK for a decade.”

To check eligibility for tickets, use the postcode checker at birmingham2022.com/tickets.