Essential maintenance at Warwick Hospital cannot be done as wards are 'so busy'

Maintenance work has been put on hold at Warwick Hospital because the wards are so busy.

That was the message from Jayne Blacklay, managing director of the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust at this week’s [WED] board meeting.

Warwick Hospital GV

In her report, she explained: “The board should note that the Trust continues to experience high levels of demand for emergency care during a period when demand is generally lower. It is a time of year when we plan to carry out essential maintenance and refurbishments within some of our facilities.

“We have prioritised and limited the work that we have carried out this year but this has still compromised our ability to open up further capacity to respond to the demand.”

Mrs Blacklay also explained that pressure at other hospitals was also having an impact.

She added: “The Trust also continues to have the additional challenge of repatriating patients from out of area that have been brought here by ambulance when other hospitals are under pressure.”

Non-executive director Bruce Paxton said it was important that the work programme didn’t get too far behind schedule.

He said: “I would encourage you not to get too behind on any non-prioritised maintenance work. The picture I have at the moment is that it is not too bad.”