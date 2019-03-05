Warwick Tree Wardens plant more trees in Kenilworth

The Warwick district tree wardens have been out planting trees in Kenilworth.

This is the fourth year that Cllr Alan Cockburn and Kenilworth Town Council have invested in trees for the town and this year they received additional funding in the form of a grant from Kenilworth Rotary Club.

The tree wardens, who are all volunteers, have planted more than 4,000 trees cross the Warwick district, including 200 large specimen trees in residential roads all over Kenilworth.

This time another 35 to 40 trees have been planted across the town.

Warwick Tree Warden Scheme was launched in 2009 and aims to promote public awareness of trees in order to help maintain existing trees and plant new trees wherever possible in Warwick district.

The volunteers work closely with both Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council.

When asked how this year’s planting has gone, Sarah Ridgeway, Chair of the Warwick Tree Wardens scheme, said: “Feedback has been really positive, with several residents who weren’t scheduled to have a tree outside their house, asking the tree wardens if they could have one. And the weather’s been very kind, which makes a great difference.”

For more information about the tree wardens, email wtws2008@gmail.com