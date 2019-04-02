Residents and sea scouts work together to clean up Warwick

Residents and sea scouts worked together at the weekend to help clean up Warwick.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts continued their ‘Green’ strategy with a ‘big litter pick’ in St Nicholas Park last Saturday.

Some of the young volunteers who took part in the clean up in Warwick. Photo by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

Around 100 people volunteered on the day including members of the Leam Trash Friends group.

Read More: Here's a selection of photos from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scout's 60th anniversary ball

Hazel Underwood, organiser , said: "Together they collected a huge amount of rubbish; including a shopping trolley, fence panels and a tractor tyre. They also managed to remove a large root that would be dangerous to river users and ensure the river and riverbanks were clean and safe.

"Other volunteers also took the chance to test the children’s buoyancy aids and boats ahead of the new boating season, as they will soon be starting to use their new jetties with all their

evening sessions after the Easter holidays.

Some of the young volunteers who took part in the clean up in Warwick. Photo by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

"Leam Trash Friends also joined the litter pick and brought crisps along for the youngsters.

"Warwick Tea Rooms donated ice-creams which were well received in the sunshine!

"It was however a shame to see that the shopping trolley had been pushed back into the river on Monday before they had had a chance to clear the rubbish away! They will be

retrieving it again from the river very soon.

"Thank you to everyone who turned up to help, it was great to have nearly 100 people turn up to help on Saturday. It was also great to see our new jetties being put to good use. I’m

hoping this might encourage other community groups to do the same in their areas."

The items and rubbish collected during the clean up. Photo by 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts have also recently set up two new recycling schemes.

You can now recycle dental products at Claridges of Warwick and ink cartridges at Mellors Pharmacy.

Read More: Warwick sea scouts group join recycling effort

For more information on the group and to find out more about their fundraising appeal to build a new HQ in 2019 email seascouts@2wk.org.uk or click here