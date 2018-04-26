Employees go the extra mile for Hatton Park based children’s charity

Staff at Tata Technologies took on a ‘cyclothon’ to help a local children’s charity.

Earlier this month, staff at the European headquarters, which is between Leamington and Warwick, jumped on static bikes to help raise money for Molly Olly’s Wishes.

Members of staff at Tata Technologies taking part in a cycling challenge for charity.

Founded in 2011 by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw in memory of their daughter Molly, the charity supports children with terminal or life-threatening illnesses.

The charity produces ‘Olly the Brave’ packs, which includes a book designed to explain children’s treatment journey and a therapeutic toy lion ‘Olly’. The charity also give out ‘wishes’ which range from providing special equipment to aid a child’s day-to- day life during treatment to a special occasion for a child.

35 employees took part in the challenge, cycling over 400 miles raising £700 – enough money to grant a wish and buy 15 ‘Olly the Brave’ packs.

Rachel said: “It was great to see some cyclists in the full professional gear and others in their suits; however they participated, it all made a difference.

“The money raised will support children and their families helping to ease the burdens of living with a terminal or life threatening illness.”

Warren Harris, CEO and MD, Tata Technologies, said: “It is truly inspiring the difference and help that Molly Olly’s Wishes is providing to children and families who really need their support.

“We are just delighted to be able to support this special charity in any way we can” added