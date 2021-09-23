Emergency services release more information about casualties after crash in Southam

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Southam. Photo by the West Midlands Ambulance Service

Emergency services have confirmed that two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Southam yesterday (Wednesday September 22).

As we previously reported, emergency services - including the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance - were called to a crash in Banbury Road around 2.15pm.

The incident involved a car and a van and both drivers were taken to hospital.

In an update today (Thursday), a spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Crews found two patients, the driver of each vehicle, who required assessment.

"The driver of a van, a man, was treated on scene for injuries not thought to be serious before being taken by land ambulance to Warwick Hospital.