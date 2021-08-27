Emergency services continue to search for one person who remains unaccounted for after huge blaze in Leamington

Emergency services are continue to search for a person who remains unaccounted for after a huge blaze in Leamington.

Earlier this morning (Friday August 27) emergency services were sent to the scene of a huge fire in Juno Drive (Friday August 27).

The fire, which has caused masses of smoke that can be seen for miles, is located at an industrial premises - that has now been named.

Emergency services are continue to search for a person who remains unaccounted for after a huge blaze in Leamington. Photo supplied

Warwickshire Police have released an update and that people on the site are continuing to search for one person who remains unaccounted for.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "Officers remain at the scene of the fire on Juno Drive in Leamington.

"One person currently remains unaccounted for, emergency services are working hard to locate them.

"The building involved is Leeson Polyurethenes Ltd.

"Local businesses and houses have been evacuated.