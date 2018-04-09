Dates of Kenilworth road closures to allow work on district councillor's project confirmed

The dates for when High Street in Kenilworth will be closed for a district councillor's project have been confirmed.

A small section of High Street will be closed in both directions on certain dates between today (Monday April 9) and Friday May 11 to allow delivery of materials to Cllr Peter Whiting's project at number 39.

The dates and times of the closures are as follows:

Between 8am and 4pm today (Monday April 9), Wednesday April 11 and Monday April 16 for the delivery of timber.

Between 8am and 4pm on Monday April 23 for delivery of windows. A crane will be on site to assist with deliveries.

Overnight closures on between Tuesday May 8 to Friday May 11 for work on the mains sewer connection.

An alternative route will be signed and is available via: High Street, Castle Hill, Castle Road, Borrowell Lane, Smalley Place, The Square, Abbey End, Abbey Hill, Rosemary Hill, and Bridge Street.

Construction vehicles associated with Cllr Whiting's project have caused controversy in the past, with High Street resident Ojars Bartmanis claiming his wife Maggie was almost knocked down by a vehicle trying to pass a parked truck on the road next to the site.

Planning permission was granted for the development in June 2016.