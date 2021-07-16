Woman who died following a collision between a car and a bus near Leamington and Warwick has been named
Emergency service tried to save her life but sadly she was confirmed dead at the scene
A woman who died following a collision between a car and a bus near Leamington and Warwick last week has been named.
The crash happened on July 6 on B4100 (Banbury Road) near the junction with B4087 (Oakley Wood Road) near Bishops Tachbrook.
Police, three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Srensham attended the scene.
Emergency services tried to save the 57-year-old woman, who was in the car, but sadly she was confirmed dead at the scene.
Click here to read our previous story - Woman dies following a collision between a car and a bus near Leamington and WarwickWarwickshire Police have now named the 57-year-old as Sara Gorton from Warwick.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "The deceased has been named as 57-year-old Sara Gorton from Warwick. Our thoughts are with family at this sad and difficult time."
Police are appealing for any witnesses and anyone with any information to call 101 quoting incident reference 311 of July 6.