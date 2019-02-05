Warwickshire Police officers volunteer nearly 2,000 hours over Christmas period

Officers from the Warwickshire Police Special Constabulary volunteered almost 2,000 hours of their own time as part of the Warwickshire Police 'Christmas Presence' campaign.

'Christmas Presence' is an annual campaign that sees an increase in police on the streets over the festive period.

Officers from the Warwickshire Police Special Constabulary volunteered almost 2,000 hours over the Christmas period.

89 specials worked a total of 1,922 hours over this period.

Alex Franklin-Smith, Assistant Chief Constable said: "While their friends and family may have been celebrating, our specials gave their own time to help keep people in Warwickshire safe over Christmas.

"Our communities owe them a huge debt of gratitude and I'm sure you'll join me in thanking them for dedication."

Specials are fully warranted volunteer police officers who create a link between police and the communities, volunteering from 16 hours to more than 100 hours per month

They conduct high visibility patrols and operations independently from and alongside regular officers, with many attached to the roads policing and rural crime teams. Specials in the past have also been assigned to events such as the Kenilworth Horse Fair and the Warwick Folk Festival.

Warwickshire Police is looking for more people to volunteer as Specials. Skills that are in demand include specialisms in financial investigation and cyber-crime.

Specials come from all walks of life, including doctors, TV presenters, teachers and musicians among many others.

To find out more about the role of a Special Constable click here