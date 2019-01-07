Warwick police thank public for help tracking down person of interest

Police in Warwick are thanking the public for their help in tracking down a person of interest.

The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team posted a photo on their Twitter account on Monday morning of a person that they would like to speak to following a theft.

The incident happened at the Sainsbury's store in Coten End over the weekend.

Following the appeal they have now identified the man.

A follow-up Tweet said: "Kind thanks for your RT's. The power of social media... male now identified and we will hopefully contact him very soon to see if he can assist us in this incident."

Anyone with any information about the incident should call the police on 101 and quote incident number 309 of January 5.