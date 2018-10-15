Warwick bike shop owner appealing for help after burglars clear out store

A bike shop owner in Warwick is appealing for help after his entire shop was emptied by burglars.

Gary Wythe, who owns Unleashed Cycles in Heathcote Industrial Estate, found that his shop had been completely cleared out last Monday morning (October 8).

Just under 20 bikes were stolen from the shop, which included customer bikes and some of Gary’s own bikes.

Gary, who repairs, sells and collects bikes, said: “I got there in the morning and the shop was empty. They took pretty much everything out of the shop.

“Just under 20 bikes were taken including my own personal bikes, shop bikes and customer bikes.

“A lot of the bikes are quite unique and my bikes were not your everyday bikes. I hope to get some of these back because they are not replaceable – they aren’t high in value just sentimental to me.

“I also had some house gifts in the shop too because my partner and I are moving house and they took those too.

“They also took the contents of my fridge and chucked my paperwork all over the shop.

“It is pretty horrendous. Over the last five years I have built up relationships with suppliers and customers and now all my stock has just disappeared – they have taken it all.”

Gary, who has had the business in Warwick for just over five years, is now appealing for the community’s help in making it hard for the burglars to sell on the bikes.

He said: “I now want to make it impossible for them to sell the bikes.

“Some of the bikes were ‘Orro’ bikes which are quite unique to my shop in the area and they are quite a small brand.

“I plan to bombard social media and make it known about these bikes. I am going to see what I can do and it is my personal goal to make it hard for them.”

Despite the burglary Gary has been overwhelmed by the support he has received from the community.

He said: “The feedback from customers and the people who have seen the posts I have been writing on social media has been quite amazing.

“It is really nice to see it. I have also had people from other bike shops in the area asking to help me out which is quite amazing. It is so nice to have the support it is the wrong circumstances but still nice.

“The shop will continue but we might take a different approach.”

Warwickshire Police is appealing for information about the burglary.

Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote incident number 59 of October 8.