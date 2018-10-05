Two people from Leamington arrested and released under investigation after drug raid

Two people from Leamington were among the four arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs following a drug raid yesterday (Thursday October 4).

Police have seized drugs, believed to be heroin and crack cocaine, from a house in Stratford.

Officers discovered the drugs after raiding a house in Masons Way yesterday afternoon.

A 46-year-old woman from Leamington, 53-year-old man from Leamington, 35-year-old man from Stratford and 16-year-old boy from Coventry were all arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

All four have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries have been asked to call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.