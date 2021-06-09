Two men arrested in Leamington after police find suspected ketamine and cannabis in their car

Two men have been arrested in Leamington after police found suspected ketamine and cannabis in their car.

They were part of five drug arrests made across the county on Monday (June 7)

Officers found the drugs in Leamington after stopping a car in Chapel Street on Monday night.

A 37-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 31-year-old man from Coventry was later cautioned for possession of cannabis.

In the other cases across the county:

A 49-year-old man from Nuneaton was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs after plain clothed detectives from Nuneaton Proactive CID spotted a suspected drug deal in Leicester Road, Nuneaton on Monday afternoon. Officers seized suspected class A drugs and the suspect was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers seized cannabis and suspected class A drugs after executing a warrant at a property in Railway Terrace Rugby on Monday afternoon. A 33-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers seized suspected cocaine from a car after it collided with a house in Ridge Lane, Nuneaton on Monday night. A 47-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and drink driving. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Superintendent Mike Smith, community and response policing lead, said: “The trade and use of drugs leads to violence and misery in our communities. We continue to be proactive in targeting those we suspect of being involved and in removing illegal drugs from the streets.

“Public support is vital in helping us combat drug crime in the county and I urge local people to continue to contact us with any concerns they have around drug crime.”