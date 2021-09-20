Suspects stopped after reportedly going on a shoplifting spree at Leamington Shopping Park

Three suspects were stopped by police after reportedly going on a shoplifting spree at Leamington Shopping Park.

Warwickshire Police spotted a silver VW Caddy van on the A46 northbound coming away from Leamington - and they suspected the occupants of stealing bulk items at the retail park.

The officers from the OPU section of the police force followed the vehicle Into Cheylesmore, Coventry, where they stopped the vehicle.

Three suspects were stopped by police after reportedly going on a shoplifting spree at Leamington Retail Park. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

"All three occupants from the vehicle were arrested and the stolen property recovered," said Warwickshire Police.

"The driver was a disqualified driver and had no insurance."

"A 34-year-old female from Coventry who was rear passenger In the vehicle was charged with 10 shoplifting offences which occurred in Warwickshire between March 7 and September 19 2021.

"The female was remanded in custody to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court.

"The driver was reported to court for disqualified driving and no insurance.