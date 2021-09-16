Police are hoping to speak to people who stepped in to help after a fight outside a south Warwickshire pub back in July.

A man and a woman – believed to be in their mid 40s – were in a black Volvo outside the Snitterfield Arms pub in Snitterfield around 9pm on Friday July 9 when an 'altercation' took place and members of the public intervened.

PC Sian Scarle said: “We appreciate the incident took place a little while ago but we know a number of people stepped in to help following the altercation and we are keen to hear from any of them.

Police want to speak to people who stepped in to help after a fight outside a south Warwickshire pub

“We’d also appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch if they have information that could help with our continued investigation.”