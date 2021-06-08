Police release CCTV images in connection with distraction burglary in Warwick - do you recognise these men?

Warwickshire Police have released CCTV images in connection with a distraction burglary that happened in Warwick last week.

At around 10.30am on Friday (June 4), a distraction burglary took place at a house on Hanworth Road. Money was stolen.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the two men pictured as they may have information which could assist with enquiries.

If anyone recognises the men or has any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 102 of June 4.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

