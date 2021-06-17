Paramedic punched in the face while treating an injured woman in Southam
A 37-year-old man from Southam was arrested
A paramedic was punched in the face as he tried to help an injured woman in Southam.
Emergency services were dealing with an altercation at a property in Oak Close in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) when the attack happened.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "Fortunately, the paramedic only suffered minor injuries.
"A 37-year-old man from Southam was arrested on suspicion of assaulting the woman and assaulting the paramedic. He remains in custody."
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "It's extremely upsetting to hear of yet another attack on one of our colleagues. Assaults on emergency service workers are not okay."