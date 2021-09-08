Man spotted with a knife in Leamington town centre
Police have charged a 28-year-old man from Leamington with with possession of a knife and possession of cannabis
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 5:52 pm
A man has been charged after he was spotted with a knife in Leamington town centre.
Officers responded to a report of a man with a weapon in Livery Street, Leamington, on Monday afternoon.
Officers seized a knife and cannabis and the 28-year-old man from Leamington was later charged with possession of a knife and possession of cannabis.
He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on September 24.