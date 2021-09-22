Man jailed after he was spotted shoplifting and trying car doors in Leamington

A man spotted shoplifting and trying car doors in Leamington has been jailed.

Mark Twigg, aged 41, of Maple Lane, Burton Green, appeared before Coventry Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday September 21) and pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop, attempted theft from a shop, theft from a motor vehicle and vehicle interference. He was jailed for 23 weeks.

The court heard how Twigg was arrested after he was spotted stealing £700 worth of tools from the back of a van outside his flat in the early hours of Monday morning. He was seen going back into his flat. Officers attended, arrested him and seized the stolen items.

Mark Twigg

CCTV linked Twigg to a series of other offences:

- Attempted theft of alcohol from a shop in Campden Road, Stratford on April 11.

- Trying car doors in Cliffe Road, Leamington on April 23

- Theft of food from a shop in Rugby Road, Leamington on May 19.

- Theft of alcohol from a shop in Campden Road, Stratford on July 31.

Twigg was also found to have breached a suspended sentence order imposed when he was convicted of a series of thefts in December.

Investigating officer PC Graham Martin said: “These were brazen offences. What Twigg wasn’t banking on was an alert member of the public spotting him breaking into the van early Monday morning and contacting police.