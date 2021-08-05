Helicopter scrambled after driver of stolen VW near Leamington continued to flee police with four burst tyres
Officers used a 'stinger' device to try to stop the car
Police stopped two vehicles - one near Ryton and one near Stoneleigh - with one leading to a stinger and a helicopter being deployed.
The first incident involved a VW UP near Ryton-on-Dunsmore. Officers said they deployed a stinger because they said they had information that the car was on false plates and had made off from police in Birmingham a few days before.
A spokesperson from OPU said: "Despite deflating all four tyres the vehicle still failed to stop and one occupant was located with the assistance of the helicopter.
"The vehicle turned out to be stolen from Walsall on June 1."
Officers also stopped a van near Stoneleigh because there was no insurance.
Police said the driver also admitted he had had his licence revoked.
Officers said they seized the van and also reported the driver to court.