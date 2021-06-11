Five lorries broken into near Warwick

Five lorries have been broken into near Warwick.

Police are appealing for information and issuing a warning to lorry drivers after the break-ins at Warwick Services on the M40 northbound.

Officers believe the incidents occurred sometime between 9.30pm on Wednesday June 9 and 5am on Thursday June 10.

While entry was gained to the vehicles it is not believed anything was stolen.

Detective Constable Jack Read, from Leamington Proactive CID, said: “We’re keen to speak to people who were at the service station around the time of the incidents and saw anyone acting suspiciously.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage.

“We’re also encouraging lorry drivers to take simple precautions to help protect their vehicles and avoid falling victim to this type of crime.”

Police are offering the following advice to lorry drivers:

-When you are out of the vehicle lock your cab and take your keys with you.

-Park in areas covered by CCTV, which are well lit, and can be seen from a security office.

-Never discuss your load.