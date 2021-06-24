Driver who caused the death of a Leamington motorcyclist has been cleared of dangerous driving

A driver who caused the death of a Leamington motorcyclist by making a right turn into his path as he was riding along the Fosse Way has been cleared of doing so by driving dangerously.

Susan Dancer, who said she did not see 75-year-old Timothy Ramsay’s motorbike approaching, had pleaded guilty to causing his death by careless driving.

But Dancer (37) of Dancers Drive, Loxley, near Warwick, denied a more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving following the fatal collision in August 2018.

Susan Dancer

And following a three-day trial at Coventry Crown Court a jury found her not guilty of that charge.

At an earlier hearing her barrister Daniel Oscroft had indicated: “She accepts that she is responsible for causing the death of Mr Ramsay, but by driving carelessly.”

The case has now been adjourned by Judge Andrew Lockhart QC for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Dancer before she is sentenced for that offence, and she was granted bail.

The charge follows a tragic collision on the B4455 Fosse Way at the crossroads junction with Brook Lane and Moreton Morrell Lane in south Warwickshire at 9.45am on August 11, 2018.

Mr Ramsay, from Leamington, was riding his Suzuki motorbike along the Fosse Way towards the junction when Dancer, driving a Citroen Relay van in the opposite direction, made a right turn into his path.