County lines drugs operation is major problem in south Warwickshire

The rise of ‘county lines’ where city drug gangs expand their operation into rural areas is a major problem in south Warwickshire.

That’s the message from the leader of Stratford District Council who said it was indicative of how crime was changing.

Crime

Cllr Tony Jefferson (Con, Welcombe) said: “I have to say that I’m really concerned about the ‘county lines’ operations in our district.

“My opinion is that this is one of the greatest threats we actually face in this district because it feeds the drugs habit and through that there is an awful lot of crime and violence.

“The reality now is that the whole crime picture is getting more complex and I think it would be helpful to hold the police to account across all dimensions of crime. I have asked for a report to the Police and Crime Panel (PCP) on ‘county lines’.

Cllr Jefferson was speaking at last night’s [MON] full council meeting in response to a question from Cllr Robert Vaudry (Con Bishopton) who asked how many addition officers would be seen in the district following an increase of nearly 12 per cent in the Warwickshire Police council tax precept.

The council leader said he could not give an actual figure but in an earlier written response he had said: “The rising crime level is one of the reasons why the increase in the precept is required.

“The Police and Crime Panel (PCP) has been assured that the money will be spent on front-line policing.

"Most elected members of the PCP raised the issue of the current lack of visible policing, particularly in rural areas, and the need to ensure communities felt safe and secure.”