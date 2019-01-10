Councillor resigns from Kenilworth Town Council

A vacancy has appeared at Kenilworth Town Council after a councillor decided to resign.

Cllr Helen Delaney, a Conservative councillor for the Abbey ward, handed in her resignation yesterday (Wednesday January 9).

Her reasons for resigning were not given by the town council.

The town council may choose to pick someone to fill the vacancy, or could decide to leave the post vacant.

There will be no by-election for the post. The law states if the vacancy appears within six months of a full election - which will happen in May - a council cannot hold a by-election.

Helen was first elected to the council in 2015. She runs her estate agents MayChild in Kenilworth.

Helen could not immediately be reached for comment.