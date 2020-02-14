Completion for 'improvement' works to Warwick's Stank's Island and Birmingham Road to be delayed

The completion for the 'improvement' works to Stank's Island and Birmingham Road in Warwick will be delayed.

The Stanks Island and Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme, which is being done to ease traffic flow in and out of Warwick town centre, improve air quality and increase cycling and pedestrian links is now expected to be completed later than originally planned.

Initially before the works started the council estimated that the works would be completed in spring.

The council have said that the delay is due to a number things including weather conditions and that it currently does not know how long the delay will be.

A spokesperson from the council said: "The council regrets the delay to the scheme’s completion, which is a result of a large number of uncharted utilities and an abnormally wet winter which has made ground conditions unworkable.

"The council and contractors are looking at all possible mitigating measures to ensure works are completed safely as soon as possible whilst minimising disruption.

Work taking place at Stanks Island and Birmingham Road works. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

"Once the above measures have been re-programmed by the contractor, the council will communicate the expected completion date along with dates for key phases of the scheme such as; the opening of Haywood Road, signalisation of Stanks Island and the opening of pedestrian cycling facilities.

"Disruption to commuters will be controlled by effective traffic management and by rescheduling some of the more disruptive work so that it can be completed during the school holidays."

Council officers have have also praised residents and businesses 'for their patience during the construction phase'.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The delays to the scheme have been unavoidable and we have already looked at all measures to complete work as soon as possible and with the minimum disruption.

“So far, there has been a wonderful response from commuters, local residents and businesses who have made really sensible adjustments to their journeys that have made a real difference to minimising disruption.

"We are very grateful to them for the attitude that they have shown.”

Further information and updates on the progress of the scheme can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/stanks-island-birmingham-road-improvement-scheme

