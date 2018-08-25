Claverdon-based construction firm named one of UK’s best contractors

A Claverdon-based construction firm specialising in the industrial, storage, and distribution sector, has been named as one of the UK’s best main contractors to work for.

The MCS Group has been recognised as one of the industry’s top 10 employers following a nationwide industry poll that has seen more than 15,000 votes cast by representatives from the construction sector, including fellow constructors and their employees.

The company will represent the region at the national Construction Enquirer Awards in Birmingham later this year, where the overall winners will be announced.

MCS Group, which delivers new build schemes and refurbishment projects, is currently building several warehouse units at sites across the UK and has recently won contracts in Lutterworth, Hatfield and Bristol.

The company is planning to build a new 8,500 sq ft office headquarters at a site in Haywood Road, Warwick, in a £2.5 million investment.

MCS managing director, Keir Edmonds, said: “We’re hugely proud to have been voted one of the industry’s top contractors to work for.

“As a business we pride ourselves on delivering quality and cost effective construction projects but we also place a huge emphasis on investing in our people and in developing positive working relationships with our customers.

“To have been recognised by our peers in the construction industry is a real honour and demonstrates that our approach to doing business is valued by those that we work with.”

The Construction Enquirer Awards will take place at Birmingham’s Hilton Metropole Hotel on October 9 coinciding with UK Construction Week.