Children's much-loved Zog the dragon to zoom into Warwick Castle

A new 3D interactive trail starring Zog the lovable dragon is landing at Warwick Castle this Easter.

The trail will feature a host tasks where children can learn new skills just like Zog did at Dragon School.

While Zog may have struggled to master the essential dragon arts of flying, roaring and breathing fire, he’ll apply his new skills to help children with five tasks that mirror his own lessons.

From soaring over the top of the Castle mound without actually leaving the ground, to testing out the 'Roar-o-meter' at Bear Tower and helping kids to capture a princess, children will collect a stamp at every task.

After joining in with Sir Gadabout’s school for ambitious knights as a final challenge, Zog will be there for a meet-and-greet to hand out golden stars and pose for a souvenir storybook photo with every child.

Children around the world know and love the character, created by award-winning author Julia Donaldson and brought to life by Axel Scheffler’s irresistible illustrations.

Zog was published in 2010, and by 2015 it had sold over one million copies with publication in 19 languages.

In 2016, the companion picture book ‘Zog and the Flying Doctors’ was published to great acclaim. For Christmas 2020, the sequel film produced by Magic Light Pictures will be BBC One’s family animation following the success of the first Zog film, which was broadcast on Christmas Day 2018.

Working in close collaboration with Magic Light Pictures, the multi Oscar-nominated and BAFTA award-winning production company behind the animated adaptations, Warwick Castle’s trail will enable children to step into Zog’s world and live the story for themselves.

Liam Bartlett, operations director for Warwick Castle, said: “We’re thrilled that Zog is flying in to Warwick Castle - it’s going to be roar-some.

"The interactive trail is great for kids of all ages, and supports the key messaging from the storybook itself around tenacity, persistence and rising to the challenge.

"It’s a fantastic addition to the Warwick Castle experience and shows once again why we’re a leading attraction for families from across the UK and beyond.”

Also new for 2020 are the UK’s first medieval Festival of Archery, from February 15 to February 23 and a new adventure playground opening in the spring.

For more information go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/