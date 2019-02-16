Cheques to be presented from funds raised from Warwick community project

The Warwick Poppies 2018 project committee will be presenting cheques this weekend.

The project saw a massive community tribute inside St Mary’s Church in Warwick that commemorated 100 years since the end of the First World War.

More than 60,000 handmade poppies were included in the tribute.

This weekend the committee will be announcing how much money has so far been raised by the project.

The announcement is being made at the end of Sunday’s Eucharist service, which starts at 10.30am and lasts for around an hour.

Members of the project committee will be making the announcement in the presence of the High Sheriff, Warwick Mayor, Chairman of Warwick District, plus many poppy makers and members of the public. Large presentational cheques will then be handed over to both the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and St Mary’s Church.

Visitors are welcome to join the service and light refreshments will be available afterwards.