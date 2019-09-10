CEO of Warwick-based company dies in motorcycle accident

The CEO of a Warwick based company has died in a motorcycle accident.

Mark Plato, the CEO of Telent, which has it's head office in Haywood Road in Warwick, has died after an accident.

This morning (September 10) Telent issued a statement.

It said: "It is with great sadness that telent announces the death of its CEO, Mark Plato.

"Mark joined Marconi in November 1995 and was integral to the creation of telent. He has led the company as CEO with great success since its formation in January 2006."

David Naylor-Leyland, chairman of Telent, said: “Mark was a hugely respected and much liked individual both within the company he ran for so long and also within the wider telecom and transport industries.

"His loss will be keenly felt by all who knew him. Not only have we lost a remarkable CEO but a friend. Mark died pursuing one of his great passions, motorbiking.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this very sad and difficult time.”

Heather Green, a director of the company since its foundation in 2006, has taken on Mark’s executive responsibilities on an interim basis.