Can you paint the perfect Christmas scene and win shopping vouchers?

With Christmas fast approaching, now is the time to think about those festive presents and put paintbrush to paper to win some shopping vouchers in our annual yuletide competition.

The Courier/KWN has again teamed up with Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington to launch the ‘A Christmas Landscape’ art competition.

All you need do to be in with a chance of winning is to paint a festive scene capturing the magic of Christmas and email it to the Courier, or post it to our

Facebook page with the title ‘Blythe Liggins Christmas art competition’.

Each week we’ll be running some of the entries, with judging taking place in mid-December, so that the winners will have plenty of time to use their vouchers to fill those Christmas stockings!

There are three age categories – 8 to 11 years, 12 to 15 years and anyone aged over 16, including adults – with two prizes in each category: a first prize of £50 worth of shopping vouchers and £20 voucher for the runner-up. Paintings can be in any medium on A3, A4 or A5.

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner at Blythe Liggins, said the law firm had enjoyed a lot of fun over recent years sponsoring Christmas competitions with the Leamington Courier.

“In the past we have sponsored competitions that have asked readers to write Christmas poems and short stories, or to photograph their Christmas tree or a winter scene, and, more recently, to design a Christmas card to raise funds for the Royal British Legion,” he said.

“This year we have decided to ask readers to paint any Christmas landscape they like to capture the romance of the season or its religious significance.

“We strongly believe in supporting the local community, which is why we are very happy to be sponsoring a Courier competition again this year,” said Mr Thornton, whose firm also sponsors Kenilworth Rotary Club’s Two Castles 10km and has Myton Hospice as its main charity, for which its staff give their time fund-raising and providing specialist advice.

The judging will take place in mid-December so there’s plenty of time to get painting and capture the spirt of Christmas.

Entries would appear in the Courier between now and the judging.

You can email your entries to news@leamingtoncourier.co.uk or post them at www.facebook.com/leamingtoncourier.

Pictures can also be handed in to the Leamington Spa Courier at 7 Clarendon Place, Leamington Spa CV32 5QL or to Blythe Liggins at Edmund House, Rugby Road, Leamington CV32 6EL.