Warwick market cancelled due to weather forecast

Warwick's weekly market has been cancelled due to the weather forecast.

Operators of the weekly market have decided to cancel Saturday's market due to the weather warnings in place.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: "Following warnings issued by the Met Office, gusts of 55mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts to 70mph.

"It would be a breach of our Health and Safety policy to continue the market as normal.

"We have been monitoring the forecast for the past 24 hours.

"It is of course a great shame and a decision which isn’t taken lightly. However the safety of our staff, traders and visitors is paramount to us and we will always put this first."

Warwick market will return on February 16.