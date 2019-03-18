Warwick business celebrates 30th anniversary

The team behind a business in Warwick celebrated their 30th anniversary last week.

This week marked 30 years since Dave Bloxham took over James Camden Engineering Ltd.

The team are tool room machinists and wire EDM (electrical discharge machining) specialists.

The business was originally called James Camden when it was owned by Jim McCartney and was located in the Victoria Business Centre in Leamington.

Having known Jim and after helping him when he became ill and later died in December 1988, Dave bought the business on the following March 1.

Dave said: ”Me and my-then partner took over as directors and started work on March 11.

"After a couple of years I then met my current business partner Philip Lowe and we got together and moved to our site off Millers Road in Warwick in 1993. In 1995 the company was renamed James Camden Engineering Ltd.

“It is great that we have got a reputation in the area. We have customers all over the country as well as locally. We hope to keep the businesses going for a while. We offer bespoke services for our customers.

"We are also in the process of going for a ISO 9001 quality management system.

“We will behaving a celebration on Friday with customers past and present and our staff.”