Shoppers in Warwick district encouraged to go fairtrade for 'fairtrade fornight'

Shoppers in the Warwick district are being encouraged to opt for fairtrade products as part of 'Fairtrade fortnight'.

The Midcounties Co-operative Food in the Warwick district is encouraging shoppers to put Fairtrade in their food shop with a host of activities to celebrate the fortnight, which runs from February 25 to March 10.

The retailer, which operates five stores in Warwickshire, is supporting Fairtrade once again this year, with the 2019 campaign focusing on female cocoa farmers to coincide with International Women’s Day in March.

During the fortnight, children can enjoy a free piece of ethically-sourced fruit on Free Fruit Fridays in Midcounties Co-operative Food supermarkets and some stores will be hosting cake sales to raise funds for local charities.

Shoppers will also be treated to a variety of special discounts throughout Fairtrade Fortnight, including 15 per cent off Fairtrade wine and Easter eggs. Ten members will also be in with the chance of winning a £50 hamper filled with Fairtrade goodies in a ‘Swipe and Win’ competition.

David Richards, district manager at Midcounties Cooperative Food, Warwickshire, said: “We’re a longstanding supporter of the Fairtrade Foundation and we believe it is important to play our part in changing the way that people think about food and where it has come from.

“2019 marks the 25th year of the Fairtrade initiative and we’ve got a host of fun in-store activities to celebrate, as well as a wide range of ethically-sourced products for our shoppers to choose from. We hope we can encourage more people to make the swap and put Fairtrade in their basket.”

Fairtrade Fortnight is an annual event that supports underpaid farmers and food producers in developing countries and inspires people to change their thinking behind the items they buy in their weekly food shop. This year’s theme raises awareness of female cocoa farmers in developing countries like the Cote D’Ivoire and Guatemala, who often earn less than 74p a day.