Plans for McDonald’s in Warwick given go ahead

Plans for a new McDonald’s in Warwick have been given the green light.

The go ahead has now been given for a two-storey drive-thru restaurant on the Tesco Superstore car park in Emscote Road.

The plans, which had more than 250 objections from residents, was granted planning permission at Warwick District Council’s planning committee last night (Tuesday).

Despite the objections there was also around 22 letters in support of the application.

When the plans were submitted in August it sparked a residential campaign and was led by Councillor Jackie D’Arcy and Labour party activists Curtis Oliver-Smith and John Sullivan.

The campaign saw 1,000 leaflets posted to the surrounding streets around Tesco. The main issues the residents raised were: litter, traffic, noise and air pollution, increased vermin and the promotion of an unhealthy lifestyle.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/18/1489