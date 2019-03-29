Harvester in Warwick looks set to close

The Harvester restaurant in Warwick looks set to close.

The restaurant, which is located off Stratford Road, look set to be closing after this weekend.

Harvester in Warwick. Photo from Google Street View.

Customers on the Harvester mailing list have received emails today (Friday) telling them of the closure.

The premises will be closed on April 1.

On the Harvester website it says: "We’re sad to say this but Harvester Warwick will be closing following our Mother’s Day celebrations on Sunday 31st March 2019.

"You’ll still be able to enjoy the great food and the family-friendly atmosphere at your nearest Harvester."

The notice on the Harvester website.

The next nearest Harvester restaurants are in Rugby, Coventry and Solihull.

A Harvester spokesperson said: “We continuously review our estate to ensure that we’re always obtaining the best returns from each of our assets, and driving innovation across our brands, to enable us to continue to deliver shareholder value.

"Following an approach, we have taken the decision to sell Harvester Warwick.

"The team have been consulted and we hope to redeploy as many employees as possible to other sites we operate nearby.”