Developer set to deliver 134 homes at new development in Warwick

A new developer is set to deliver 134 homes at a new housing development in Warwick.

Miller Homes will join Avant Homes at Myton Green – a new 96 acre residential development located off Europa Way in Warwick.

Catesby Estates plc, working in partnership with the Europa Way Consortium started work in June on the first phase of major infrastructure delivery, including the creation of a new tree-lined community spine road which will eventually link Europa Way with Gallows Hill.

In time, the development will deliver 735 new homes, six equipped play areas, a network of new footpaths and cycleways along with the planting of more than 250 specimen trees set in around 20 acres of green open space.

Miller Homes has acquired an 8.7 acre land parcel for 134 new homes in a range of styles and sizes, with the first residents expected to take occupation second half of 2019.

David Harper, Associate Land Director for Catesby Estates, said: “We are pleased to welcome Miller Homes to Myton Green. They are an award-winning housebuilder with a reputation for delivering high quality new homes.”

“Our investment in early infrastructure delivery means housebuilders are able to bring forward the construction of new homes with residents benefitting from earlier occupation dates and more established recreational and wildlife areas.”

Darren Turk, Operations Director for Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “We are looking forward to being part of this exciting new community taking shape at Myton Green.

“Our team will be creating a mix of one to four-bedroom homes that will appeal to everyone from first time buyers to those with growing families making their way up the property ladder.”