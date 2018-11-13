Bridge closures on Kenilworth road postponed

Roadworks which would have closed off the two bridges on Common Lane have been postponed.

The bridges over the Greenway and the railway tracks were due to shut from Monday November 12 to Monday December 10 due to ‘emergency works’ being needed to divert a gas pipe.

But contractors Galliford Try sent a letter out to nearby residents on Friday November 9 telling them the work would be postponed until further notice.

This was in response to several complaints about the disruption the work and the planned diversion route along Albion Street would bring.

The letter stated: "We have taken on board opinions expressed by residents and business owners and we are reviewing the proposed vehicular direction route to address concerns over traffic disruption.

"We regret any inconvenience that may be caused during these essential works and we assure you that every effort is made to mitigate the disruption and to ensure that these works will be completed as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Galliford Try also said new dates for the works and any changes to the diversion route will be revealed 'in due course'.