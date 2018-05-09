Blue Plaque for J R R Tolkien to be installed in Warwick

A Blue Plaque for author J R R Tolkien is set to be installed in Warwick.

The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit author married his partner Edith Bratt, on March 22 1916.

J R R Tolkien. Photo: Supplied. ENGEMN00120121114123707

The pair were married at St Mary Immaculate Church in West Street.

A resident in Warwick suggested that this should be commemorated with a Blue Plaque.

A Blue Plaque recognises people and places within the area and commemorates the lasting contribution made to the community of Warwick.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “Warwick Town Council was already aware that J.R.R. Tolkien and Edith Bratt of Albert Street, Warwick were married at St Mary Immaculate, West Street on March 22nd 1916.

“Through Community and Cultural Committee links with our local Fairtrade Group, parishioner Julia Fitzsimons, suggested it would be fantastic to have this commemorated with a Blue Plaque.

“Our town councillors welcomed the idea and contacted Father Patrick who told us: “The Parish would dearly love to have our beautiful church recognised as a place of historical interest by having a Blue Plaque displayed on the building.”

“Ian Collier, Secretary of The Tolkien Society has also expressed an interest in sending a message as part of the unveiling ceremony.

“The Town Council believes Warwick will be enriched by having visitors and locals informed of the history of St Mary Immaculate, its connection to the celebrated author, J.R.R. Tolkien and its notable architect, E.W. Pugin.

“This Blue Plaque is a long-overdue recognition of an exciting part of Warwick’s history, particularly in the year when Tolkien fans look forward to publication of his much-anticipated work, “The Fall of Gondolin”.

It is due to be unveiled on June.

Last year Edith Bratt’s home which was in Victoria Street, went up for sale.

Separated by their Protestant and Catholic backgrounds, the Edith and Tolkien secretly met at the home because Tolkien’s guardian, a Catholic priest, insisted that they stay away from one another.