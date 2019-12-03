Bannister on a High after sealing Racers’ League Cup progress

Goalkeeper Charlie Bannister proved the hero as Racing Club Warwick edged past visitors Highgate United 4-2 on penalties in the Midland Premier League Cup, writes Paul Okey.

Bannister made two saves after the tie had ended goalless, with exemplary spot-kicks from Nick Seabourne, Tory Herbert, Ciaron Houston and Rich Powell seeing Racers through to the next round.

It was harsh on the visitors who took control of the encounter after an evenly matched first half, with their lack of composure in front of goal extending through the second period and into the shootout.

In a opening half of few chances, Nick Seabourne failed to hit the target after being played in by Danny Fraser and was inches wide of converting a Powell cross.

The game finally burst into life approaching the hour-mark, with Bannister helping a Trevor Edwards shot from distance over the bar and Ryan Conlon heading into the side netting after the resultant corner was only half-cleared.

Corey Carruthers dragged a shot wide as space opened up, while a clever ball from Ahmed Ali set Fraser up for a shot which he flashed well wide.

Racers then received a huge let-off after Bannister dropped a corner as Highgate hit the bar from close range, with the ball bouncing down onto the line before being scrambled away.

A switch of wings led to an opportunity for Ty Knight but he was quickly closed down by Highgate keeper James Beeson.

Bannister needed a strong hand to deny Miracle Okafor in the closing stages of the 90 and despite Okafor being one of the two players to beat him in the shootout, it was the Racers number one who ultimately came out on top, diving fell-length to keep out efforts from Isaac Jagroop and James Wilkinson.