Award finals for popular Warwick restaurant

A family-run restaurant in Warwick continues to be recognised for its food.

Dough and Brew, which is in Brook Street, will be going up against restaurants from Birmingham and Leicester in the ‘Best Italian’ category in the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2018.

It has also been nominated for Best Restaurant in the Warwickshire Muddy Stiletto Awards.

The business, which is owned by John Martin, first started out in the street food industry and the restaurant was opened in June 2016.

The popular eatery has also been nominated in The National Pizza Awards, two years in a row.

John Martin, owner of Dough and Brew, said: “It is humbling to be nominated for any award and it’s great to see people have gone to the trouble to nominate us. It’s a great honour to be named in anything.

“Warwick is a fantastic town – it has a great atmosphere and great people who want to come out, have a good time and appreciate good food.”

In 2016 and in 2017 the restaurant made it into the finals of the National Pizza Awards in London. They were also named in The Telegraph’s ‘13 best pizzas in the UK’ off the back of the awards.

John said: “It was a great experience and we met some Italian businesses so it was quite an honour to go up against them and to be one of a few that were there the year before shows we can hold our own.

“It’s nice to be recognised and show that it’s not just big cities that can produce great food. We are hoping to get the awards for a third year.”

Dough and Brew have also recently launched a new menu.

To vote in the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality awards click here

For more information about the restaurant and to see their new menu click here