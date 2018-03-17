Appeal lodged after plans for more than 200 homes in Warwick were rejected

An appeal has been lodged after plans to build more than 200 homes in Warwick were rejected for again.

Developer William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited submitted plans to Warwick District Council for plans to build 250 homes on land south of Gallows Hill.

The plans went before the planning committee last month, where councillors refused to grant planning permission for a second time.

The developer first submitted plans for the site in October 2013 for up to 250 homes but it was withdrawn after a large amount of opposition. The original plans received more than 150 letters of objection, which includes ones from Warwick Town Council and Bishop’s Tachbrook Parish Council.

In 2017 the developer resubmitted plans for up to 260 homes but the plans were refused planning permission in October 2017 for reasons including impact on the heritage, air pollution and impact on local services.

William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited have now lodged an appeal against the council’s decision for the plans submitted in 2017 for 260 homes (W/17/0699).