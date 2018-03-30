App links two of Warwick’s iconic buildings

A multi-media guided tour for two of Warwick’s most iconic buildings has been created.

Last week a guided tour app for St Mary’s Church and the Lord Leycester Hospital was launched.

The launch of the App. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

The app has been developed by Peter Knell from Warwick, who wanted to bring the two important and ancient sites fully into the 21st century.

With the app, which is downloadable from app stores, you can self-guide through these ancient sites and learn about their centuries-old history.

Peter said: “In helping to create ‘Warwick Town of Treasures’ it was a privilege to support two great Warwick institutions and in doing so to tell a little of both their and Warwick’s fascinating history.

“I think this project is an important model for other independent heritage sites as it demonstrates what can be achieved by like-minded institutions working together with a clear sense of purpose; the aim to both inform and entertain its existing visitors and also to reach out to engage with a new audience.”

Dave Clark and Sue Butcher. Photo by Gill Fletcher.

The app links the two sites through technology, but also recognizes the historical link between them, mostly through the Tudor personality Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester.

Dudley founded the Lord Leycester Hospital in 1571 and is buried in St Mary’s Church in the medieval Beauchamp Chapel.

The app features a speaking Robert Dudley, and an animated historian John Rous, former Canon of St Mary’s. There is also a walking tour between the buildings.

The Rev Vaughan Roberts, vicar at St Mary’s Church, said: “I’m really excited by the app for a number of reasons.

“First, I think it will enhance the experience of visitors to St Mary’s who will discover more about the beauty and history of the church. Second, it great to be in partnership with the Lord Leycester Hospital – two important visitor attractions working together can only be for the good of our town and locality.

“Third, it’s important to keep up with technological innovation – as people come to see such treasures as St Mary’s and the Lord Leycester Hospital they’ll expect to be able to access information about them on their phones. This is a brilliant project.”

Heidi Meyer, The Master of Lord Leycester Hospital, said: “This app is very old meeting very new.

“One of the things we wanted to do was to encourage younger people to come and see these wonderful sites.

“Younger people are more comfortable with an app which enables them to download the story on to their phones. It is a really great tool.”

The app can be found under Warwick Tour - Town of Treasures in the app stores.

It is also available as a web based application by going to: www.warwicktour.oncell.com