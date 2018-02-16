Another mammoth year of fundraising ahead for Warwick mum

A Warwick mum who has raised thousands for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital will be continuing her fundraising with another year of events.

Lucy Field, with the help of her close friend Nicki Scott, raised £10,000 for the hospital unit last year.

Lucy Field with her daughter Evie and Nicki Scott and staff at Warwick Hospitals Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU).

She decided to hold various fundraising events throughout the year to help raise the money after the help and support her family received when her daughter Evelyn-Mae, known as Evie was born at hospital in May 2016.

By the end of the year Lucy and Nicki had raised just over £9,000 but thanks to a kind anonymous donor they hit the £10,000 target before New Year.

After handing over the money to the hospital ward last week Lucy and Nicki are now setting their sights on raising even more money for the hospital.

The pair will be hosting more events throughout the year to help raise a further £10,000.

Events scheduled for the year include: a summer fete, a ball and a dancathon.

Lucy said: “We hope to raise a further £10,000 this year with an event every month!

“We have also joined together with Anna Jackson, who is a fundraising co-ordinator at the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust for our ‘Shimmer and Shine Ball’ in September.

“Tickets are set to be released on Friday, February 23 and profits will be split between SCBU, the Swan and labour wards and the new midwife-led unit.

“We will need help at all of our events and we are also appealing for raffle and auctions prizes along with sponsors for the ball.

“If anyone can help us please email: niknak81@ hotmail.com

The events taking place will be: an Easter treasure hunt on March 30 in Radford Semele Park and in St Nicholas Park in Warwick, a summer fete, which will be taking place in early July in Warwick or Leamington, and a ‘Shimmer and Shine Ball’ on September 28 at the Ettington Chase Hotel in Ettington

There will also be Halloween parties at The Gap in Warwick on October 27 and at the All Saints Community Centre, Warwick on October 28 and a breakfast with Father Christmas event at Warwick School in late November or early December.

There is also a pub quiz and Indian night , which is scheduled to take place in Coventry in April or May, a swimming gala, which is due to take place in Leamington and a danceathon, which is set to take place in Coventry or Warwick.

Some of the event dates are yet to be confirmed.

The pair are looking to have an event every month. They are looking for people to help them at the events and they are also appealing for raffle and auction prizes.

The pair are also looking for businesses and companies to sponsor their ‘Shimmer and Shine Ball’ in September.

To get involved email: niknak81@hotmail.com.

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/warwickscbuandswanward