Another escape room could be opening in Leamington.

Plans were submitted for a change of use to 158a The Parade, from offices to an escape room business.

The application is for two escape rooms, which will be spread across the second and third floor of the premises, which are above Fine and Country Estate Agents and next to the Premier Inn hotel.

The plans were given the green light by Warwick Distict Council in November 2017.

The escape room is hoped to be part of the Escape Live franchise, which currently has venues in Stratford, Birmingham and Coventry.

In the application documents it says: “The premises will be used as an escape room.

“An escape room is a real-life escape game, where groups of two to six people are in a themed experience and have 60 minutes to work together as a team to find clues and solve puzzles to escape the room within the allotted time.

“Our opening hours would be Monday through to Sunday, 9am to 10pm although this would be reduced on the days we are not fully booked.

“Our customers will book in advance online. We may get occasional passing trade and enquiries.

“We intend to run the escape room business ourselves and employ two part-time staff members to help with busy periods.

“Our escape room will increase visitors to the area and will create jobs. It is a fun and exciting new leisure activity for people to do in Leamington.”

An escape room experience, called Experimental Escape, opened in the town during December 2017.

Dave Billany who runs the Warwick Street based business, currently has one room up and running and intends to open another four in the building.