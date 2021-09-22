Air ambulance called to crash in Southam
The incident involved two vehicles
Emergency services have been called to a crash in Southam.
The incident happened in Banbury Road this afternoon (Wednesday September 22) and involved two vehicles.
The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were also sent to the scene.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two vehicle RTC on Banbury Road, Southam at 2.17pm.
"An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene. Crews are currently assessing two patients."
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "Police were called to the A425 Warwick Road close to the junction with Banbury Road in Southam at 2.15pm following a report of a two vehicle collision.
"Officers attended along with the emergency services."
Northamptonshire Air Ambulance have been contacted for more information.