A46 near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth has now reopened after serious crash
A van driver is in hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a stationary lorry
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:20 pm
The A46 near Leek Wootton has now reopened, following a collision between a van and a lorry at around 5am this morning (Tuesday).
As we reported earlier, the road was closed after the serious crash, when van driver collided with a stationary lorry.
A police spokesperson said: "Thank you for everyone's patience while diversions were in place."
