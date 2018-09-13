630 homes planned at Gallows Hill site in Warwick

Plans for 630 homes on the edge of Warwick and Leamington have been announced.

They come in the shape of two separate applications - one for 450 homes and the other for 180 homes - which are right next to each other near Gallows Hill.

The site where the 450 homes would go. Image provided by L&Q Housing Trust.

A public meeting was held on Wednesday (September 12) by L&Q Housing Trust for people to view the reserved matters planning application for 450 homes on land south of Gallows Hill.

The land near Gallows Hill (see picture right) has been split into two sites - the 450 homes are planned for the larger site, while a number of applications have been submitted for the smaller site, but have been withdrawn or refused. The latest application for the latter is for 180 homes.

In relation to the 450 homes plan, outline planning permission, which agreed the principle of residential development on the site, was granted in 2016 and the reserved matters application is being prepared, which will include information about the layout, design and appearance of the new homes.

The proposals would range from one to five bedrooms, and would include 180 ‘affordable’ homes.

Areas of public open space and a children’s play area are also in the plans and vehicle access for the site would be from Gallows Hill and Europa Way.

The developer intends to submit the plans this autumn, with the plans expected to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee early next year.

If given the go ahead the developer anticipates building work to start in July 2019 with the first homes estimated to be completed in August 2020 and the whole site complete by 2023.

For more information about the plans go to: www.gallowshillsouth.co.uk

The application for 180 homes has been submitted for the smaller section of the Gallows Hill site by developer William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited.

They have previously submitted plans three times, with the first being withdrawn and the following two plans – for 260 homes and 250 homes – being rejected because of over development concerns.

This new application would see 180 homes built on the site.

For more information go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/18/1435