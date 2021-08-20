Latest gin made in Leamington mixes cinnamon, liquorice - and another good dose of local history

David Blick, founder of Warwickshire Gin Company, showcases the new Peeping Tom gin at their distillery in Leamington

The legend of Lady Godiva has influenced a brand-new gin from a Leamington distillery known for using local stories as inspiration for their drinks.

Warwickshire Gin Company has officially launched Peeping Tom, their fifth and latest dry gin, inspired by Coventry’s famous tale.

According to popular myth, Lady Godiva rode naked through the city to force her husband to lower taxes around 900 years ago.

Peeping Tom was a voyeur who dared to look when city residents were ordered to stay indoors as she rode past – and was allegedly was struck blind. A clock in Coventry’s Market Hall in Broadgate depicts the story.

This new gin will join the small Leamington-based independent craft distillery’s portfolio of four gins.

The launch also coincides with Coventry’s year as UK City of Culture.

Founder of the Warwickshire Gin Company David Blick said: “I wanted to put Coventry and Warwickshire on the national gin map - we have so many incredible stories to share which are not widely known outside the county.

“Peeping Tom is an Old Tom style gin which derives from an 18th century recipe and is gently spiced with star anise, nutmeg, cinnamon and liquorice.”

Earlier this summer the gin producer achieved double success in the International Wine and Spirit 2021 competition. Its Kingmaker Dry Gin and Pelota Dry Gin each won an IWSC silver for Gin and Tonic and a bronze for Contemporary Gin.

Each of the company’s gins has been inspired by quirky historic stories surrounding some of Warwickshire’s towns.

Founded in 2018, Warwickshire Gin Company’s five copper pot distilled, sulphate-free gins also include Leamington on Parade, inspired by the true story of three elephants brought over from Sri Lanka to Leamington by circus elephant trainer Sam Lockhart in the 1880s flavoured with Far Eastern spices.

The Philosopher’s Daughter is a nod to Kathrine Dee, whose father John was a noted philosopher and alchemist for Elizabeth I, associated with Kenilworth Castle and its owner Robert Dudley.

Kingmaker takes its name from 15th century War of the Roses military hero Warwick the Kingmaker otherwise known as Richard Neville, the 16th Earl of Warwick.